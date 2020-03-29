Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,032 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Pretium Resources worth $2,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PVG. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 677,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after purchasing an additional 67,827 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,273,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,777,000 after purchasing an additional 317,357 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 127,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 18,136 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pretium Resources stock opened at $6.16 on Friday. Pretium Resources Inc has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $13.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.30 and a 200 day moving average of $9.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of -0.02.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $135.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pretium Resources Inc will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from $13.75 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Pretium Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.08.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

