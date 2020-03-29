Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Hayden Royal LLC

Hayden Royal LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the quarter. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,813 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,396,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,161,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,202 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,341,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,167,000 after purchasing an additional 305,661 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,417,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,143,000 after acquiring an additional 298,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,312,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,397,000 after acquiring an additional 54,139 shares in the last quarter. 64.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819 over the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PG traded up $2.79 on Friday, hitting $110.17. 16,072,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,700,003. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.78. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $128.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.17 billion, a PE ratio of 65.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.40.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

