Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 1,066 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,007 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHKP. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $99.07 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $80.06 and a 1-year high of $132.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.77.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.39% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

CHKP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. William Blair downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.17.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.