Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Enel Americas SA (NYSE:ENIA)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enel Americas SA (NYSE:ENIA) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,429 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enel Americas were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enel Americas in the third quarter worth about $315,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Enel Americas in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Enel Americas by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Enel Americas in the third quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Enel Americas in the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Institutional investors own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Enel Americas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

NYSE ENIA opened at $5.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.52. Enel Americas SA has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $11.21.

About Enel Americas

Enel Américas SA operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2017, it had 11,444 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 17.2 million distribution customers.

