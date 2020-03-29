Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 219,628 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,412 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on KGC shares. ValuEngine cut Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.25 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.22.

NYSE KGC opened at $4.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.71. Kinross Gold Co. has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $6.27.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $996.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.81 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.