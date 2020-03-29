Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,911 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MPW shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.88.

In other news, COO Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $2,084,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,003,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,911,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MPW opened at $17.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.62. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $24.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 9.45 and a quick ratio of 9.45.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $256.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.35 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 43.86% and a return on equity of 6.57%. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.08%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

