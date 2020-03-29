Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 59.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,846 shares of the LED producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,135 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cree were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Cree by 218.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,711,368 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $78,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,563 shares during the period. AXA increased its stake in shares of Cree by 272.4% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 714,416 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $32,970,000 after buying an additional 522,557 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cree by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 986,704 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $45,536,000 after buying an additional 375,557 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cree by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,259,262 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $58,115,000 after buying an additional 310,182 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cree by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,125,515 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $98,093,000 after buying an additional 279,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CREE. Charter Equity began coverage on Cree in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Cree from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded Cree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cree in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.06.

Cree stock opened at $36.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 0.85. Cree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.77 and a 52-week high of $69.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 5.20.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The LED producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.33 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 44.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cree, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

