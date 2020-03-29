Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.04 Million Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,030 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.26, for a total transaction of $108,341.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,005. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.69, for a total value of $1,084,464.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,415 shares in the company, valued at $4,680,406.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,987 shares of company stock worth $7,515,370 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $312.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.86. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $263.31 and a 52-week high of $385.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $334.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $353.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 24.89%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $409.00 to $337.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $449.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.30.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

