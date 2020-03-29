Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 16,337 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 592,401 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,337 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.1% of Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $93,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,643 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $69,805,000 after buying an additional 47,658,854 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 16,050.1% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254,458 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $39,651,000 after buying an additional 6,215,731 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $640,333,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,889,017 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,451,565,000 after buying an additional 3,836,507 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,532,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,707,355,000 after buying an additional 2,284,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $149.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $116.13 and a 12-month high of $190.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1,187.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.47 and its 200-day moving average is $153.98.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.42.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

