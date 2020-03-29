Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 821 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Absher Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $11,668,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 250.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 19,278 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 939.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 39,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after acquiring an additional 35,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,337,000. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $135.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $106.14 and a 1-year high of $181.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.86 and its 200 day moving average is $166.18.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 8.41%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 30.58%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $205.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.03.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,346,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,099,372. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

