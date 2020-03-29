ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) Stock Position Reduced by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,885 shares during the period. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged comprises approximately 2.0% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged were worth $5,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IGHG. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 24,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the fourth quarter worth $567,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the fourth quarter worth $88,000.

Shares of IGHG remained flat at $$65.00 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 25,131 shares. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a 12 month low of $75.13 and a 12 month high of $78.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.14 and a 200 day moving average of $74.63.

