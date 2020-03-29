ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Shares Sold by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of ProShares Ultra QQQ worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the third quarter valued at about $2,895,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,402,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $395,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA QLD traded down $6.71 on Friday, hitting $84.77. 2,228,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,184,132. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 52-week low of $68.03 and a 52-week high of $151.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $0.0091 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Profile

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

