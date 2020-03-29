Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 725,600 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the February 27th total of 782,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Protalix Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Protalix Biotherapeutics stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) by 114.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,494 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.22% of Protalix Biotherapeutics worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of PLX opened at $2.36 on Friday. Protalix Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $5.19.

Protalix Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.27. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share.

Protalix Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx protein expression system in Israel and internationally. The company offers Elelyso, a plant cell expressed recombinant glucocerebrosidase enzyme for the treatment of Gaucher disease.

