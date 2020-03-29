Proton Token (PTT) 1-Day Volume Hits $182,268.00

Proton Token (CURRENCY:PTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Proton Token has a market capitalization of $533,599.33 and $182,268.00 worth of Proton Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Proton Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, FCoin, DDEX and LBank. During the last week, Proton Token has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016820 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.15 or 0.02541255 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00193191 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00045570 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000647 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00034357 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Proton Token Profile

Proton Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,349,783,161 tokens. Proton Token’s official Twitter account is @proton_global. The official website for Proton Token is www.proton.global.

Buying and Selling Proton Token

Proton Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, DDEX, BCEX, LBank, BitForex and FCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

