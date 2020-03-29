Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cuts Stake in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,200 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.22% of RPT Realty worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in RPT Realty in the fourth quarter worth $842,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in RPT Realty by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in RPT Realty by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 153,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,305,000 after buying an additional 14,077 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in RPT Realty by 211.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 421,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,333,000 after buying an additional 286,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RPT Realty in the fourth quarter worth $635,000.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RPT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded RPT Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine downgraded RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Compass Point upgraded RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

NYSE:RPT opened at $6.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $548.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. RPT Realty has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $15.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.63.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $58.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.46 million. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 39.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RPT Realty will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.75%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.48%.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

