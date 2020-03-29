Public Sector Pension Investment Board Invests $2.63 Million in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 159,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.29% of Atara Biotherapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ATRA stock opened at $8.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.43 and a quick ratio of 7.43. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $41.93.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc will post -5.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $25,308.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,127.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joe Newell sold 4,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $58,502.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,881 shares in the company, valued at $765,649.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

ATRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atara Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.22.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

