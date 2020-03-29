Public Sector Pension Investment Board Reduces Stock Holdings in National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.22% of National Bank worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of National Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of National Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

NBHC opened at $23.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.35 and a 200 day moving average of $33.84. National Bank Holdings Corp has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $38.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $718.94 million, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.06.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 24.70%. The company had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. National Bank’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that National Bank Holdings Corp will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. National Bank’s payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NBHC. ValuEngine upgraded National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stephens upgraded National Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Bank in a report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

