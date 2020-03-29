Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 1,490 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 4,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2,316.7% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $174.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 52 week low of $124.05 and a 52 week high of $368.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $245.54 and a 200-day moving average of $247.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 36.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $317.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Nomura lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $225.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.21.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

