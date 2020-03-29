Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,784,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 281,413 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.54% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $458,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 487.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $36,618.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,648 shares in the company, valued at $3,201,826.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $96,904.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 74,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,370,627.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,475 shares of company stock worth $145,241 in the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PEG opened at $44.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.21. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.75 and a 12 month high of $63.88. The company has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.43.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

PEG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.78.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.