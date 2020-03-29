Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,903 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.20% of Public Storage worth $73,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PSA. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. 79.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Bank of America raised Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $254.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.18.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $191.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Public Storage has a one year low of $155.37 and a one year high of $266.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.20.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.86 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $717.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.13 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 53.41% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

Featured Article: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.