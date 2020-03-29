PUBLISH (NEWS) Trading Down 0.1% Over Last Week

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. One PUBLISH token can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including Hanbitco and DragonEX. In the last seven days, PUBLISH has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. PUBLISH has a total market cap of $280,149.12 and approximately $26,143.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PUBLISH alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016248 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $155.41 or 0.02516825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00193232 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00044114 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000643 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00034128 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

PUBLISH Token Profile

PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,300,148 tokens. PUBLISH’s official website is publishprotocol.io. PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PUBLISH’s official message board is medium.com/publishprotocol.

PUBLISH Token Trading

PUBLISH can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUBLISH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PUBLISH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PUBLISH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PUBLISH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.