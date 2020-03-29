PumaPay Price Up 2% This Week (PMA)

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. PumaPay has a total market cap of $3.45 million and $776.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PumaPay token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, CoinBene and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, PumaPay has traded 2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00051975 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000686 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $302.47 or 0.04898352 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00066792 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00037006 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016236 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003608 BTC.

PumaPay Token Profile

PMA is a token. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,176,422,229 tokens. The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PumaPay is pumapay.io. PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PumaPay is blog.pumapay.io.

PumaPay Token Trading

PumaPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, IDEX, CoinExchange, HitBTC, Bittrex, Coinall and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PumaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PumaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

