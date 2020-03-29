Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.83.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Purple Innovation in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Purple Innovation from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised Purple Innovation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Purple Innovation from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Purple Innovation stock opened at $7.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.40. Purple Innovation has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $15.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.08 million, a P/E ratio of -22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.30). Purple Innovation had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 2,090.83%. The firm had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.52 million. Purple Innovation’s quarterly revenue was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coliseum Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 8,226,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,497,000. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. purchased a new position in Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,669,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,742,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Purple Innovation by 156.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 186,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 113,900 shares during the period. 84.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

