PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.80 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.80 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PVH’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.82. PVH posted earnings of $1.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PVH will report full year earnings of $9.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.44 to $9.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.47) to $10.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PVH.

A number of research firms have commented on PVH. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on PVH in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut PVH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on PVH from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PVH in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. PVH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.15.

NYSE:PVH opened at $38.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.58. PVH has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $134.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.56%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in PVH by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 506 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in PVH in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in PVH in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PVH in the third quarter worth about $131,000. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

