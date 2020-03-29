Pylon Network (PYLNT) Price Hits $0.38 on Top Exchanges

Pylon Network (CURRENCY:PYLNT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One Pylon Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00005690 BTC on exchanges including $5.60, $13.77, $18.94 and $10.39. Pylon Network has a total market capitalization of $203,286.48 and approximately $362.00 worth of Pylon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pylon Network has traded up 1.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00051750 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000700 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.11 or 0.04915045 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00066890 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00037167 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016470 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Pylon Network Coin Profile

Pylon Network is a coin. Its launch date was July 30th, 2017. Pylon Network’s total supply is 633,858 coins and its circulating supply is 538,398 coins. The official website for Pylon Network is pylon-network.org. Pylon Network’s official Twitter account is @KlenergyTech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pylon Network Coin Trading

Pylon Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pylon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pylon Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pylon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

