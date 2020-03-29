QCash (QC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $201.96 Million

QCash (CURRENCY:QC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. One QCash token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00002081 BTC on exchanges. QCash has a market cap of $42.81 million and approximately $201.96 million worth of QCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, QCash has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016343 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.72 or 0.02516972 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00193069 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00044088 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000644 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00034135 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About QCash

QCash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,000,100 tokens. QCash’s official website is www.zb.cn.

Buying and Selling QCash

QCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

