QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 349 ($4.59).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on QinetiQ Group from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 355 ($4.67) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on QinetiQ Group from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 360 ($4.74) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on QinetiQ Group from GBX 335 ($4.41) to GBX 367 ($4.83) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on QinetiQ Group from GBX 289 ($3.80) to GBX 302 ($3.97) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th.

Shares of QQ stock opened at GBX 309.80 ($4.08) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 339.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 333.53. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a PE ratio of 14.02. QinetiQ Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 232.80 ($3.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 394.40 ($5.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.32.

QinetiQ Group Company Profile

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers de-risk complex aerospace programs by testing system and equipment, air engineering services, aircraft system integration and upgrades, life aircraft support services, unmanned aircraft systems, human factors integration, aero structures, air traffic management, and aircraft mission systems; smart materials, which include acoustic stealth materials, radio frequency stealth materials, and electro-optic stealth materials; and runway debris detection technology, training to experienced pilots and engineers, and safety and environmental management services.

