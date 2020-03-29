Quantstamp Price Up 1% Over Last 7 Days (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. Quantstamp has a market cap of $4.30 million and $1.13 million worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One Quantstamp token can currently be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Binance, Huobi and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016343 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.72 or 0.02516972 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00193069 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00044088 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000644 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00034135 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Quantstamp

Quantstamp’s launch date was October 1st, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 617,314,171 tokens. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com.

Quantstamp Token Trading

Quantstamp can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, Huobi, Binance, Gate.io, IDEX, DDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

