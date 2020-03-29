Quark (QRK) Market Cap Reaches $1.36 Million

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. Over the last week, Quark has traded down 70.5% against the US dollar. One Quark coin can now be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittylicious and FreiExchange. Quark has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and $257.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000397 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Quark Coin Profile

Quark (QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 263,628,676 coins. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info. Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Quark Coin Trading

Quark can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, FreiExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

