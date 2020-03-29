QuarkChain (QKC) Price Reaches $0.0024

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. In the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One QuarkChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges including $20.33, $33.94, $18.94 and $51.55. QuarkChain has a total market cap of $5.75 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get QuarkChain alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00052228 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000694 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.28 or 0.04919569 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00066799 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00036994 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016352 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

QuarkChain Coin Profile

QuarkChain is a coin. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 5,726,747,032 coins and its circulating supply is 2,360,182,767 coins. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

QuarkChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.98, $20.33, $24.43, $7.50, $24.68, $33.94, $13.77, $51.55, $10.39, $5.60, $32.15 and $18.94. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QuarkChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuarkChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.