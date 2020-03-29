Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD) Short Interest Update

Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 20,831,900 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the February 27th total of 22,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 16.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Qudian by 201.0% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 730,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 487,730 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Qudian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Qudian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Qudian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,314,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Qudian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Qudian alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Qudian in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qudian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Qudian in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Qudian from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.80 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, CICC Research lowered shares of Qudian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.81.

Qudian stock opened at $2.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.37. Qudian has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $9.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.73. The firm has a market cap of $628.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.44. Qudian had a net margin of 37.03% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The firm had revenue of $277.45 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Qudian will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Qudian

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Qudian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qudian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.