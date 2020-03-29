Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $155.52 Million

Analysts predict that Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) will post $155.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Quidel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $151.40 million to $163.06 million. Quidel posted sales of $147.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Quidel will report full year sales of $553.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $550.30 million to $558.09 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $580.62 million, with estimates ranging from $573.34 million to $591.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Quidel.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Quidel had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Quidel’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

QDEL has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James downgraded Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Quidel in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

In other news, SVP Edward Keith Russell sold 12,601 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $1,002,787.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,370,767.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Quidel by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Quidel during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Quidel during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Quidel by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QDEL opened at $94.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 54.83 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.06. Quidel has a 1-year low of $52.49 and a 1-year high of $100.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

