Raiden Network Token Price Reaches $0.0840 (RDN)

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. Raiden Network Token has a market cap of $4.27 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Raiden Network Token has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar. One Raiden Network Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0840 or 0.00001265 BTC on popular exchanges including Kyber Network, DDEX, Kucoin and LATOKEN.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Raiden Network Token alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005861 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00008036 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000053 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Profile

Raiden Network Token (CRYPTO:RDN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,793,936 tokens. The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Raiden Network Token’s official message board is www.medium.com/@raiden_network. Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network. The official website for Raiden Network Token is raiden.network.

Raiden Network Token Token Trading

Raiden Network Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, IDEX, Binance, DDEX, LATOKEN, Kucoin, Bilaxy, Huobi, OKEx, Gate.io, Ethfinex and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raiden Network Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raiden Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raiden Network Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raiden Network Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.