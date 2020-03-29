Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $122.14 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) will report sales of $122.14 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $127.40 million and the lowest is $116.34 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full year sales of $490.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $417.20 million to $539.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $548.83 million, with estimates ranging from $395.00 million to $641.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Rattler Midstream.

Get Rattler Midstream alerts:

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $125.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.32 million.

RTLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rattler Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James cut shares of Rattler Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Rattler Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.93.

RTLR stock opened at $3.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.70 million and a PE ratio of 5.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average is $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Rattler Midstream has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $20.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 33.62%. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 181.25%.

In other Rattler Midstream news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $25,260.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 1,148,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,687.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Rattler Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rattler Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,449,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Rattler Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,280,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Rattler Midstream by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,085,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,104,000 after buying an additional 121,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Rattler Midstream by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 214,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after buying an additional 34,429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rattler Midstream (RTLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.