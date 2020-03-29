Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $122.14 Million

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2020 // No Comments

Equities research analysts expect that Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) will report sales of $122.14 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $127.40 million and the lowest is $116.34 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full year sales of $490.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $417.20 million to $539.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $548.83 million, with estimates ranging from $395.00 million to $641.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Rattler Midstream.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $125.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.32 million.

RTLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rattler Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James cut shares of Rattler Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Rattler Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.93.

RTLR stock opened at $3.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.70 million and a PE ratio of 5.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average is $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Rattler Midstream has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $20.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 33.62%. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 181.25%.

In other Rattler Midstream news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $25,260.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 1,148,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,687.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Rattler Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rattler Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,449,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Rattler Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,280,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Rattler Midstream by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,085,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,104,000 after buying an additional 121,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Rattler Midstream by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 214,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after buying an additional 34,429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rattler Midstream (RTLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply