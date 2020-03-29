Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,678,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218,405 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.11% of Rattler Midstream worth $29,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Rattler Midstream by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,085,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,104,000 after acquiring an additional 121,331 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,124,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,013,000 after buying an additional 349,972 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 976.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 445,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,936,000 after buying an additional 496,183 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 214,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,809,000 after buying an additional 34,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $3,280,000. Institutional investors own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rattler Midstream stock opened at $3.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.00. Rattler Midstream LP has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $20.24.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $125.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.32 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rattler Midstream LP will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 33.62%. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 181.25%.

In other Rattler Midstream news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t bought 6,000 shares of Rattler Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $25,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 1,148,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,687.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

RTLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rattler Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rattler Midstream from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Rattler Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Rattler Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Rattler Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.93.

