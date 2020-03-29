Raymond James & Associates Acquires 7,122 Shares of Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) by 52.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Kemper were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kemper by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,482,000 after buying an additional 62,271 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,626,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $121,016,000 after buying an additional 333,106 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kemper by 2.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 474,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,005,000 after acquiring an additional 12,932 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kemper during the fourth quarter worth about $32,721,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 400,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,034,000 after acquiring an additional 25,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David P. Storch sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total transaction of $865,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,158.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark A. Green sold 34,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $2,628,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,141 shares in the company, valued at $2,442,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KMPR. ValuEngine raised shares of Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

KMPR stock opened at $71.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.17. Kemper Corp has a 12-month low of $53.81 and a 12-month high of $91.97.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kemper Corp will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.14%.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

