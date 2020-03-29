Raymond James & Associates Acquires New Stake in Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV)

Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 103,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,000. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.12% of Myovant Sciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 9.6% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,694,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,414,000 after buying an additional 409,305 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $10,150,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $1,919,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Myovant Sciences by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,064,000. 36.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MYOV opened at $7.80 on Friday. Myovant Sciences Ltd has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $26.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.16). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences Ltd will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

MYOV has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Myovant Sciences in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Myovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.65.

In other news, insider Kim Sablich sold 4,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total value of $67,953.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,047.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 19,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $295,729.90. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 34,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,983.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,094,900 shares of company stock valued at $8,166,156 and sold 43,559 shares valued at $670,034. Corporate insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

