Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 283.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,548 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.06% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 357,669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,534,000 after acquiring an additional 8,399 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 180,673 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,372,000 after purchasing an additional 19,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

AEIS stock opened at $50.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.63. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.38 and a 1-year high of $78.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The electronics maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $338.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AEIS shares. Citigroup cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.60.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

