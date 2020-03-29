Raymond James & Associates Buys 4,338 Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 22.9% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 539,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,177,000 after buying an additional 100,653 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $2,351,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $2,471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GBT stock opened at $51.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.79, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.01 and a 200-day moving average of $62.72. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $39.95 and a one year high of $87.54.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $2.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -5.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GBT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from to in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Blood Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.43.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, insider Ted W. Love sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.20, for a total value of $3,288,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,112,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,461,720.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Willie L. Jr. Brown acquired 10,000 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.37 per share, with a total value of $523,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,884.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,885 shares of company stock valued at $4,244,155. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

