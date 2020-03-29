Raymond James & Associates Buys 7,173 Shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,173 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.15% of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,057,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 39.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 341,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,786,000 after acquiring an additional 97,101 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 23.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 266,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,070,000 after acquiring an additional 51,076 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 182.3% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 68,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 44,421 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the third quarter worth about $853,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Russia ETF alerts:

Shares of RSX opened at $16.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.83 and its 200 day moving average is $23.55. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $26.57.

VanEck Vectors Russia ETF Profile

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.