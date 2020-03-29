Raymond James & Associates Grows Stake in Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,441 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.11% of Rent-A-Center worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,153,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,270,000 after buying an additional 632,002 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 1,385.5% in the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 495,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,302,000 after acquiring an additional 462,527 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 423,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,912,000 after acquiring an additional 251,653 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 863,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,887,000 after acquiring an additional 172,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 314.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 200,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,795,000 after acquiring an additional 152,452 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RCII. BidaskClub cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

Shares of NASDAQ RCII opened at $14.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 2.37. Rent-A-Center Inc has a 1 year low of $11.69 and a 1 year high of $31.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.57. The firm has a market cap of $854.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.83.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $667.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Rent-A-Center’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Rent-A-Center Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

