Raymond James & Associates Grows Stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) by 44.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,303 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of THC. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 71,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 135,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $17.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.24. Tenet Healthcare Corp has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $39.37.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 47.57% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Corp will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Saumya Sutaria purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $283,600.00. Also, EVP Marie Quintana purchased 2,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $36,811.28. Insiders have acquired 54,316 shares of company stock worth $851,745 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.90.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

