Raymond James & Associates Grows Stake in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 260,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,086 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Zynga were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Zynga by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Zynga by 232.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 8,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZNGA. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Zynga in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on shares of Zynga in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zynga from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Zynga from $7.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Zynga from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.60.

Shares of ZNGA opened at $6.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Zynga Inc has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $7.42.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $433.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.60 million. Zynga had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 10.12%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zynga news, insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 5,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $36,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,550,633. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey Buckley sold 4,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $30,687.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 73,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,892.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,590,431 shares of company stock valued at $10,227,398 in the last ninety days. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

