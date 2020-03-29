Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TTEK. FMR LLC raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,040,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,631,000 after buying an additional 164,272 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 566,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,848,000 after acquiring an additional 159,684 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Tetra Tech in the third quarter worth $10,928,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 7.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,740,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,043,000 after acquiring an additional 120,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 264,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,773,000 after acquiring an additional 91,654 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 6,000 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total value of $577,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,466 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,530.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Derek G. Amidon sold 4,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $430,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,334 shares of company stock valued at $9,787,585. 1.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $69.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.94. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.38 and a twelve month high of $99.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.09 and a 200 day moving average of $86.17.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $614.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 18.93%.

TTEK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Sidoti cut their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.60.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

