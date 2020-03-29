Raymond James & Associates Has $1.59 Million Position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 84.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248,450 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,614,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,918,000 after acquiring an additional 395,379 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,137,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,525,000 after purchasing an additional 17,998 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,314,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,077,000.

Get VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

EMLC stock opened at $28.47 on Friday. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $35.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.04.

VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

Recommended Story: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.