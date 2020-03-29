Raymond James & Associates Has $1.71 Million Position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,677 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.08% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 1,913.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $190,000. 56.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AQUA opened at $11.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 51.40 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $25.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.38.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $346.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.64 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

AQUA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Evoqua Water Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Evoqua Water Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.78.

In other news, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 10,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total transaction of $197,256.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 39,916 shares of company stock valued at $792,070 over the last ninety days. 4.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

