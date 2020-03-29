Raymond James & Associates Raises Stock Holdings in Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) by 104.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,815 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 265.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 487,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,878,000 after acquiring an additional 354,426 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter worth $22,338,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 513.5% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 247,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,729,000 after purchasing an additional 207,355 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 290.9% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 192,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,670,000 after purchasing an additional 143,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 404.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after purchasing an additional 86,963 shares during the period. 29.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BYND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Bernstein Bank downgraded shares of Beyond Meat to a “market perform” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $134.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Beyond Meat has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.58.

In related news, insider Charles Muth sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 227,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,027,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cari Soto sold 7,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total transaction of $665,052.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,640.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,850 shares of company stock valued at $6,470,332 in the last 90 days.

NASDAQ BYND opened at $66.12 on Friday. Beyond Meat has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $239.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.95. The company has a quick ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion and a PE ratio of -58.00.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $98.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.52 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 212.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

