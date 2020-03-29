Raymond James & Associates Raises Stock Position in 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM (NYSE:FIV)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM (NYSE:FIV) by 42.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,027 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM during the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM during the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM in the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 49,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:FIV opened at $6.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.90. 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM has a 52-week low of $5.23 and a 52-week high of $9.37.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st.

1ST TR SR FR 20/COM Profile

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in senior loan of any maturity to create its portfolio. The fund employs bottom-up fundamental analysis to make its investments.

