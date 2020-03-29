Raymond James & Associates Reduces Holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,989 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,351 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Bancorpsouth Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

BXS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson raised shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.43.

NYSE BXS opened at $18.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.09. Bancorpsouth Bank has a twelve month low of $17.24 and a twelve month high of $32.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. Bancorpsouth Bank had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $245.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.48%.

Bancorpsouth Bank Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

