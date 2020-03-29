Raymond James & Associates Sells 51,481 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL)

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 48.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,154 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 51,481 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 12,174 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 4.7% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 433,877 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,403,000 after purchasing an additional 19,407 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the third quarter valued at about $425,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 16.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,953 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1,899.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 111,040 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 105,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

GIL stock opened at $12.76 on Friday. Gildan Activewear Inc has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $40.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.20.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The textile maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $658.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $0.154 dividend. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.35%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GIL. Zacks Investment Research cut Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Gildan Activewear from $36.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Gildan Activewear from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Scotiabank upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cfra cut Gildan Activewear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Gildan Activewear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

